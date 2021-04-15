EXPLAINER: What’s behind the conflict in eastern Ukraine?

MOSCOW (AP) — Growing cease-fire violations and a massive Russian military buildup are causing tensions to rise in the conflict in eastern Ukraine. Ukraine and the West have become increasingly worried about the presence of more Russian troops near the border with its neighbor and urged Moscow to pull them back. Russia has argued that it’s free to deploy its forces anywhere on its territory and warned Ukraine against using force to reclaim control of the rebel east. More than 14,000 people have died in seven years of fighting between forces from Kyiv and separatists loyal to Moscow.