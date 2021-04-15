Skip to Content

Experts cut outlook for German growth amid 3rd pandemic wave

3:50 am National news from the Associated Press

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Leading German economic institutes have slashed their growth forecast for 2021 as a slow vaccination rollout and a more contagious variant of the coronavirus have meant continuing restrictions on business activity. The institutes cut their joint forecast for this year by a full percentage point, to 3.7%, compared to an earlier forecast issued in the fall. Virus cases are rising as Germany experiences a third wave of the pandemic. The forecasting chief for the Leibniz Institute for Economic Research in Essen said Thursday that the institute expects pandemic-related restrictions to start being eased from the middle of the second quarter and to be mostly withdrawn by the end of the third. 

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content