Ex-Dallas cop fired after murder charges wants his job back

DALLAS (AP) — A former Dallas police officer who was charged with murder then fired is trying to get his job back after a judge found there was no probable cause for his arrest. Bryan Riser’s lawyer says he filed a formal appeal of the dismissal even before prosecutors said they didn’t have enough evidence to move forward with the case. The 13-year police veteran was arrested by his colleagues in March on two counts of capital murder, accused of ordering two separate killings in 2017. Attorney Robert Rogers says Riser appealed his firing on March 23.