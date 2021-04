EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Emma Miller is spreading her wings for college basketball in Winona.

The Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran senior signed her letter of intent Thursday to play for Saint Mary's University, a NCAA III school about 70 miles away.

Surrounded by family, friends, teammates and coaches, Miller put pen to paper in a ceremony at the school.

Miller said she chose Saint Mary's because of its good fit for academics and athletics.