Eau Claire police continue to investigate last week’s drive-by shooting

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Police in Eau Claire are continuing to try and find answers about a drive-by shooting on the city's southside last week.

It was a week ago on April 8 when police responded to the 2400 block of Sessions Street for a drive-by shooting.

Two schools in that area, South Middle School and Meadowview Elementary School, went into a brief hold.

Nobody was injured.

Since then, details have been scarce. News 18 has reached out to ECPD on several occasions but have received little information.

On Thursday, News 18 asked police if they had any sort of update from last week's incident, including if there were any suspects or if they have been receiving any tips. Police responded they are working hard on the case and "it's crucial to not release info at this time."

News 18 will continue to try and learn more about the incident and relay any developments on-air and online.