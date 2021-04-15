Dulux apologizes for painting Tottenham in a bad light

LONDON (AP) — Tottenham’s newest sponsor didn’t exactly paint a great picture of the club when launching their partnership. Paint supplier Dulux had to apologize after its social media team mocked Tottenham on Twitter shortly after announcing that the company had become the Premier League club’s “official paint supplier.” The tweets included a jibe about Tottenham’s lack of trophies and a barb suggesting the company’s dog mascot would make a better defender than the Spurs players. Dulux said “we’re deeply sorry” after the tweets unleashed a torrent of social media ridicule on the north London club. Tottenham brushed off the taunts, saying: “We’ll gloss over it.”