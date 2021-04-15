Drug-related cases on the rise in Chippewa County

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The Chippewa County District Attorney's Office is processing an increasing number of drug-related cases.

County officials say in the last three months, the Chippewa County District Attorney's Office processed 127 drug-related cases, and of those, 77 were related to methamphetamine.

"A comparison from last year is they had to process 243 cases overall related to methamphetamine. So, if we continue on this trajectory, we're looking at tripling those numbers at the end of this year," said Rose Baier, director of Criminal Justice Services of Chippewa County.

Baier believes the pandemic stress and easier access are contributing to the uptick.

"Our chief of police had mentioned that more drugs are coming in liquid form into the Twin Cities now and are easily transported that way," Baier said.

Chippewa County Human Services Director Tim Easker said drug-related problems affect not just the individual, but the community.

For example, Easker said Chippewa County's Child Protective Services removed 24 kids from their home in January, largely due to meth.

"Last year we did not reach that number until the end of March," Easker said.

He added drug addiction is a mental health problem.

"We're seeing significant acuity coming with these mental health issues, resulting in placement in Winnebago," Easker said. "And the issue with Winnebago is that's the last place we'd like people to go, our citizens to go. It's four hours away. You're away from your family. You're away from your friends."

Transporting people to Winnebago also puts a burden on law enforcement, taking an entire workday to drive there and back.

To help combat drug addiction, Chippewa County is once again starting up its "Take a Stand Against Meth Campaign."

Officials with Human Services said local lawmakers are working to pass legislation that would increase the county's psychiatric bed capacity by 22 beds, which would help with short-term hospitalizations.

According to the West Central Drug Task Force, Eau Claire County saw a decrease in the number of criminal charges for drug cases.

From Jan. 1 to March 31 of this year, task force officials said Eau Claire County saw 44 charges. In 2020 for that same time period, there were 60, and in 2019 from January to March, they reported 120.

Task force leaders believe the significant decline is due to COVID and its various impacts. These numbers do not include the city of Eau Claire.