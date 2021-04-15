Skip to Content

Colorado man to remain jailed after attack on US Capitol

DENVER (AP) — A federal judge in Washington, D.C., has denied bail for a Colorado geophysicist accused of dragging a police officer down steps to be beaten by an American flag outside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. The judge ruled Wednesday that 51-year-old Jeffrey Sabol is a flight risk and could be a danger to the community if he were to be released. Sabol was ordered to be held pending a trial. After the attack, prosecutors say he booked a flight from Boston to Zurich, Switzerland. He abandoned that plan and was arrested in New York after an apparent suicide attempt.

