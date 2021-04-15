Chippewa Falls teacher placed on leave for ‘racist, offensive language’

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - Chippewa Falls School District officials say a teacher is out of the classroom for using racist language in class two years ago.

According to the Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District, the high school teacher, who the district did not name, was caught on video using language that "was at times racist, and was offensive and inappropriate throughout the video."

District officials say the incident happened two years ago however they did not learn about it until Thursday.

The teacher is now on administrative leave.

"The district takes this report very seriously and is conducting a formal investigation into this matter. District policy prohibits discrimination, bullying, harassment, and a variety of other conduct that often serves as a vehicle for racism and bigotry," said Michelle Golden, executive director of human resources and public relations, in a statement. "We ask that citizens allow the district time to conduct a thorough investigation into this situation so that any conduct that violates our policies against discrimination, harassment, and/or bullying can be identified and addressed. Our top concern is for the health and safety of our students, as well as our district’s need to provide an educational environment that is free of discrimination."