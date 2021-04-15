Both sides in Derek Chauvin trial rest, with closing arguments on Monday

MINNEAPOLIS (WQOW) - Both sides in the trial over the death of George Floyd finish presenting their cases, with closing arguments on Monday.

The defense rested without putting former officer Derek Chauvin on the stand. Chauvin informed the court Thursday that he will not testify, saying he would invoke his Fifth Amendment right not to take the stand.

The prosecution briefly recalled a lung and critical care expert who’d testified during the state’s case to rebut a defense expert’s testimony that carbon monoxide poisoning might have contributed to Floyd’s death. Closing arguments are set for Monday, after which the racially diverse jury will begin deliberating.

Per a report from ABC News, the court is currently in recess and will reconvene at 10:00 a.m. Monday. Judge Cahill told the jury to "plan for long, but hope for short" for their sequester.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.