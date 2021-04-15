Beijing official in Hong Kong warns against foreign meddling

HONG KONG (AP) — Beijing’s top official in Hong Kong is warning foreign forces not to interfere with the bottom line of national security in the city, threatening retaliation amid tensions between China and Western powers. The U.S., Britain and their allies have condemned China’s tightening control over Hong Kong’s freedoms, including the sweeping national security law and electoral reforms that have all but silenced the once-vibrant opposition in the semi-autonomous territory. The director of the central government’s liaison office says everyone in Hong Kong needs to respect the legal responsibility of upholding national security in the city. Hong Kong’s leader Carrie Lam described the 2019 pro-democracy protests, which sometimes erupted in violence, as almost like terrorist activities.