How an Eau Claire organization is helping destigmatize autism

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - April is known nationally as Autism Awareness Month, and a local organization is working to destigmatize the disorder.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in 2016, one in 54 children was identified with autism spectrum disorder.

Regional Enterprises for Adults and Children (REACH) works to provide innovative opportunities for all people regardless of abilities to improve daily living skills.

Anne Woolever, REACH's vice president of operations, feels that a cultural stigma around autism is beginning to fade away.

"If you look at television, media or social media, we are seeing more and more about autism, and people are getting more educated," Woolever said. "Every individual with autism has distinct strengths and challenges. It looks different for everyone. They are an amazing group of people, and a huge part of our community."

Woolever said that REACH feels like a family, so when a REACH member gets a new job, there is a lot celebration all around.