Ambassador: UAE played part in India-Pakistan cease-fire

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The United Arab Emirates played a role in getting longtime Asian rivals India and Pakistan to agree to a cease-fire amid tensions over the disputed region of Kashmir. That’s according to the UAE’s ambassador to Washington, Yousef al-Otaiba. Speaking in a video released Wednesday by Stanford University’s Hoover Institution, al-Otaiba acknowledged an Emirati role “in bringing the Kashmir escalation down” between the two nuclear-armed nations. In February, India and Pakistan agreed to adhere to a 2003 accord over the heavily militarized Himalayan region. Al-Otaiba’s comments come as the Emirates tries to recalibrate its diplomacy to Washington following President Joe Biden taking office.