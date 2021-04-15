A short jump back towards average, before a cool second half of April

WANTED! Large cash reward for anyone who can find and bring back the sunshine.

We're in luck! It looks like that little, round, yellow ball in the sky will fight it's way back into our lives again as we head into the weekend.

Temperatures begin to rebound Thursday with highs in the low 50s. We'll have a light breeze out of the north at 5 to 15 mph.

Friday, the sun comes back in a big way as surface high pressure pushes out our low level moisture and clears our sky. Temperatures begin to climb into the upper 50s.

Eau Claire's average high temperature is around 58 degrees for mid April, which will last through the weekend too. The second half of April will be held hostage to the cooler weather.

The next chance for any rain/snow will come early next week when flurries return to the forecast.