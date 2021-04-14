Zuccarello scores twice as Wild top Arizona 5-2

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Mats Zuccarello scored twice and Nick Bonino had a goal and two assists to lead the Minnesota Wild past the Arizona Coyotes 5-2.

Both of Zuccarello’s goals came on Minnesota’s resurgent power play, which converted all three of its opportunities in the game.

Zach Parise and Jared Spurgeon also scored and Cam Talbot made 28 saves for Minnesota, which beat Arizona for the fifth time in six games this season and solidified its hold on third place in the West Division.

Jakob Chychrun and Phil Kessel scored for the Coyotes, who wrapped up a nine-game road grip with their fifth straight loss. Antti Raanta, who had been out since March 22 because of an injury, stopped 17 of 22 shots.