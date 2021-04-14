Wisconsin’s deadliest weather-related threat is flooding

Once again, wintry weather was in place across Western Wisconsin, but it's still that time of the year when thunderstorms are possible. Strong storms have already affected parts of Western Wisconsin just last week, so it's still the right time to talk about severe weather as we continue our safety topics on this Severe Weather Awareness Week in Wisconsin.

Today's topic is on the dangers of flooding. Flooding is probably not what comes to mind when you think about severe weather, but it should be. In fact, floods were the deadliest type of weather in 2019, which was the last year we have complete data from NOAA via the CDC. Flooding accounted for more deaths than tornadoes and lightning combined.

While rip currents are ranked second and aren't the same thing as flooding, it does show that the power of water should not be underestimated. Those two water-based threats accounted for more deaths than the next three on the list.

Historically on both the 10 and 30 year average lists, extreme heat is the number one weather related killer in the United States. While still a threat here at times, heat is mainly a threat in the deep south, and even there deaths are declining thanks to improvements in home construction (insulation), fans, and air conditioning.

The bottom line is flooding has a proven record of being deadly, unfortunately, and needs to be taken seriously. The vast majority of flood related deaths occur in vehicles. That's why you'll hear meteorologists and emergency managers say time and time again, "Turn around, don't drown." It's worth repeating again: attempting to drive through floodwater is the number one cause of flood related deaths.

It only takes 18" to 24" of moving water to float and carry away even big trucks (think Suburbans, F350s, even semi trucks). Just because you've seen others make it or you've made it before doesn't mean you'll make it this time. Plus, it can be hard to tell if the road even exists anymore under even shallow, murky floodwater.

Flooding can be caused by rising rivers, heavy rain, a dam failing, or even by melting ice/snow jamming up the rivers. While the biggest risks are on the road, if you live in a floodplain or are in an area that's prone to rising water when it rains heavily, you'll want to have a safety kit "ready-to-go kit" with water, food, medications, phone chargers, etc. Make sure you plan where you'll go and what route you'll take if you have to leave, and make sure someone else knows that plan.

Today started even colder than the past couple days, and that meant some snow accumulated in Western Wisconsin. Highest totals were in the Bloomer to Chetek area near 1" with totals closer to a half inch reported in other spots north and west of Eau Claire. Eau Claire and Chippewa Falls both reported just a trace before it melted later this morning.

There could still be an isolated rain shower or two this evening before we start to dry out of this gloomy pattern. With partial afternoon sunshine tomorrow, temps will climb back into the 50s. That's still below tomorrow's average high of 58.

Eau Claire will be closer to that Friday with a partly cloudy sky, but a bit more clouds on Saturday keep it slightly cooler. Sunday looks to be the warmest day in the forecast and wrap up a fairly decent mid-April weekend with highs near 60.

Rain chances return with cooler air next week, and at times precipitation could again fall as snow if it falls during the overnight. Also, if you haven't already taken in plants/flowers you might have put outside when it was warmer a week ago, bring them back in as freezing lows are possible every night in this forecast.