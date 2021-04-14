White Sox LHP Carlos Rodón throws no-hitter against Indians

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago White Sox left-hander Carlos Rodón threw the majors’ second no-hitter of the season, shutting down the Cleveland Indians for an 8-0 victory. Working quickly in short sleeves with the top of his jersey unbuttoned on a cool night in Chicago, Rodón threw 75 of his 114 pitches for strikes. The No. 3 pick in the 2014 amateur draft out of North Carolina State struck out seven in his first career shutout and second complete game. Rodón was working on a perfect game before he hit Roberto Pérez on his back foot with an 0-2 slider with one out in the ninth inning. An incredulous Rodón looked on in almost bewilderment as Pérez made his way to first.