White Sox LHP Carlos Rodón throws no-hitter against Indians

10:09 pm National news from the Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago White Sox left-hander Carlos Rodón threw the majors’ second no-hitter of the season, shutting down the Cleveland Indians for an 8-0 victory. Working quickly in short sleeves with the top of his jersey unbuttoned on a cool night in Chicago, Rodón threw 75 of his 114 pitches for strikes. The No. 3 pick in the 2014 amateur draft out of North Carolina State struck out seven in his first career shutout and second complete game. Rodón was working on a perfect game before he hit Roberto Pérez on his back foot with an 0-2 slider with one out in the ninth inning. An incredulous Rodón looked on in almost bewilderment as Pérez made his way to first.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

