Washington state proposal targets Boeing plant’s pollution

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — A Washington state plan in draft form says Boeing will spend millions of dollars and decades cleaning up pollutants that have seeped into the soil and groundwater beneath one of their plants in the state. The Daily Herald reported Sunday that Trichloroethylene or TCE is one of the many pollutants found in groundwater near Boeing’s Everett, Washington, plant. TCE is a solvent that is used to degrease metal parts and is a carcinogen to humans. Last year, the solvent was detected in groundwater near the plant at a concentration more than 1,000 times the state limit. Boeing says they are committed to a comprehensive cleanup process.