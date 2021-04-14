Vikes’ Pierce had regrets about opt-out, but made most of it

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Vikings nose tackle Michael Pierce is entering what ought to be the prime of his NFL career. Last year, he had an early vision of his retirement. Pierce opted out of the 2020 season because of health concerns around COVID-19. He has suffered from asthma since he was a child. Pierce says he regretted his decision at times. Watching the Vikings defense deteriorate on TV during the season was difficult. The 6-foot, 340-pound Pierce was categorized as a high-risk opt-out and had his three-year, $27 million contract toll to 2021.