UWEC students pass referendum to support Sonnentag project

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - UW-Eau Claire students have decided future students will have to pay for the Sonnentag Event and Recreation Center, which is still several years away from completion.

The UWEC Student Senate passed a referendum Monday that would require students to pay a fee of no more than $90 per semester to pay for use and upkeep of the complex.

The student body cast their votes on that referendum between April 12 and 14. According to the university, 61% of students who voted were in favor of the referendum, while 38% were not.

Again, the fee would not go into effect until the complex is completed.

