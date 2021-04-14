US Navy decommissions massive ship destroyed by fire

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The U.S. Navy has decommissioned the USS Bonhomme Richard docked off San Diego nine months after flames engulfed it in one of the worst U.S. warship fires outside of combat in recent memory. The ceremony Wednesday at Naval Base San Diego was not public, with the Navy citing concerns over the spread of the coronavirus. The amphibious assault ship is expected to be towed to a ship yard. The ship that ignited July 12 burned for four days and was left with extensive structural, electrical and mechanical damage. A Navy official said arson was believed to be the cause.