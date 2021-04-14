Twins SS Andrelton Simmons out after positive COVID-19 test

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Twins shortstop Andrelton Simmons has tested positive for COVID-19. He was placed on the COVID-19 injured list before Twins’ doubleheader against the Red Sox. Simmons has said he doesn’t plan to get the vaccine, which was made available to the team in a single-shot dosage last week. Twins executive Derek Falvey says Simmons is experiencing “very mild” symptoms and resting at his home. The positive test result was received late Tuesday after the the Twins played the Red Sox. Simmons was replaced by infielder J.T. Riddle, who was on the taxi squad.