Steel coaches share Chippewa Valley hockey connections

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW)- Coaches don't often start their careers with their hometown team, but two of them are doing just that with the Chippewa Steel.

Logan Murphy is a Chi-Hi alum, but got his first coaching gig as a Husky.

"As a student at UW-Eau Claire I was helping out with Eau Claire North High School boys hockey down there for three years," Murphy said. "After I graduated I just kind of hopped into the junior hockey coaching role."

Charley Graaskamp was an Old Abe, and traveled the world before finding his way back home.

"I played my junior hockey up in Canada in the CHL," Graaskamp said. "I pursued a pro career for a while, spent some time with the Anaheim Ducks affiliate team before hopping ship and going to Europe."

They earned jobs through connections with head coach Carter Foguth, who values those local relationships on his staff.

"They know just about everybody around town so that helps them in terms of the connections and all of that stuff," Foguth said. "It's been great having them on board and I know they've enjoyed it so far."

Both coaches feel comfortable where they're at, and look to continue giving back to the community and game they love.

"I never thought growing up as a kid I would be coaching a hockey team at this level," Murphy said. "It's been pretty crazy for me personally."

"It's a perfect situation, I have a hockey background and people to share it with, and it all happened to land in my backyard," Graaskamp said. "It's been a really great experience so far."

Both coaches say their goal is to build a culture within the team that our community can be proud of.

Murphy and Graaskamp will be back on the bench Thursday to kick off a three-game series against the Janesville Jets.