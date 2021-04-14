Snowy start and still dreary before improvements arrive

Scattered snow showers are ongoing this morning across the Chippewa Valley. While it has not been enough snow to measure in Eau Claire, you'll most likely see some snow on the windshield this morning as you head out. Some snow is also sticking to grass, bridges and overpasses, so take some extra caution on the roads and watch for slick spots.

Scattered snow showers will continue to move through the area Wednesday morning, becoming lighter and more scattered as the day progresses. Temperatures will also warm into the 40s this afternoon, allowing any lingering showers to change back over to light rain or drizzle.

It will be yet another dreary, mostly cloudy day, but there is hope to see some sunshine by Thursday. Temperatures today will also be warmer today than yesterday in the upper 40s. That's still below average by almost 10 degrees, but we'll be back into the 50s by Thurday.

Some isolated light drizzle is possible overnight, but clouds finally clear out Thursday, with a partly cloudy day and some afternoon sunshine.

We stay dry from Thursday through the weekend. Through that time, we'll see near-average temperatures in the mid to upper 50s.

Next week starts a bit cooler with small shower chances.