Shift Cyclery helps collect donations for Brooklyn Center

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Shift Cyclery and Coffee Bar was accepting donations Wednesday for the people of Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, in light of the deadly shooting of Daunte Wright.

Shift co-owner Laura Lash said many businesses in that area have closed, as well as schools due to the incident and protests that followed it, which has made it hard for residents to access groceries and other essentials. So, Lash and her team wanted to help get supplies to them.



Lash said people were at the coffee shop at 7:30 Wednesday morning when they opened with items, and at 2 p.m., a group took the donations to the Twin Cities Metro Area.



"Even though this location and this event is in Minnesota, we feel connected to those people as neighbors, especially being on the west side of the state," Lash said. "Being so close to The Cities, we have a lot of friends and family that are in the area."

The donations are being given to the Brooklyn Center school system, which will distribute the supplies throughout the community.