Senate breaks filibuster on Asian-American hate crime bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate has opened debate on legislation confronting the rise of potential hate crimes against Asian Americans. The problem has grown during the coronavirus crisis in several high-profile attacks on Asian Americans in the U.S. The debate ahead will also test whether the Senate can push past partisanship or whether it will grind to a halt with a filibuster. It voted 92-6 to start considering the bill. Ahead of the debate, several leaders of the Asian American and Pacific Islander community in Congress detailed personal stories of the racism they and their constituents have faced during the virus outbreak.