Police raid apartments of Moscow student magazine editors

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian police have raided the Moscow apartments of several editors of an online student magazine. The magazine, DOXA, said in a statement on its website that police officers searched apartments of four of its editors on Wednesday, as well as the apartments of two of the editors’ parents and the magazine’s offices. The magazine says all four were taken to Russia’s Investigative Committee. It says they are accused of encouraging minors to take part in illegal activity, a criminal offense punishable by up to three years in prison. DOXA said the crackdown was connected to a video the magazine ran ahead of January protests organized to support jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny.