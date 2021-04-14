Pakistan interior minister recommends ban on Islamist party

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s interior minister has recommended a ban on an Islamist political party whose supporters held violent rallies this week to condemn the arrest of their leader. The protests left at least five people dead. Saad Rizvi had threatened protests if authorities did not expel the French ambassador over depictions of Islam’s Prophet Muhammad. The announcement Wednesday by Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad came hours after Pakistani security forces — swinging batons and firing tear gas — moved in to clear sit-ins by the protesting Islamists in the capital Islamabad and elsewhere. The crackdown came after five people, including two police officers, were killed Tuesday in the clashes.