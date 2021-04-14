North High School moves forward with prom plans

EAU CLAIREW (WQOW) - Prom season is quickly approaching in Eau Claire, and the pandemic has made it difficult for organizers to put a normal prom together.

Nevertheless, local high schools are still moving forward with their prom plans.

For North High School, discussion with the Eau Claire City-County Health Department started two months ago about how to hold a safe prom. This year, North’s prom will span over two nights starting this Friday. Friday evening will include three food trucks, a variety of different games in the school parking lot and music. Saturday’s event will take place at the Lismore Hotel and include a socially distanced dinner.

Kevin Mesiar is North’s student council adviser, and is happy the school was able to put something on.

“I’m really proud of my prom committee,” Mesiar said. “They worked exceptionally hard, and as students, to be able to look at this and say, ‘We really want to have a dance, but we know that that’s not the right choice for our community to keep people safe. We know that what we do here extends beyond us into the community.’ I’m really proud of them for stepping up to the plate, for making that right call, and putting together an event that takes that into consideration and is still super fun.”

Masks will be required for both prom nights. Mesiar said around 200 people are expected to attend.

Memorial will have its prom for juniors and seniors on May 15 at Florian Gardens. News 18 reached out to Eau Claire Regis for comment on its prom plans, but did not receive a response.