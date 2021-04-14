Multitude of businesses show support for voters’ rights

A multitude of big-name businesses and high-profile individuals, including Amazon, Facebook and Warren Buffett, are showing their support for voters’ rights. In a letter published in The New York Times, the group stressed that Americans should be allowed to cast ballots for the candidates of their choice. The letter was signed by hundreds. Businesses spanned sectors including banking, retail, health care and technology. More than 350 different voting bills are under consideration in dozens of states, according to a tally from the Brennan Center for Justice, a public-policy think tank.