Morgan Wallen pulls out of Country Jam

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - One of the headliners for Country Jam's 2021 lineup has pulled out of the festival.

Country Jam told News 18 Wednesday that Morgan Wallen has cancelled his show this summer.



Earlier this year, Wallen was suspended from his record label, and taken off Apple Music and some Spotify playlists after a video surfaced of him using a racial slur.



At the time, Country Jam said they would not take any action. Officials with Country Jam on Wednesday said Wallen pulled out of the festival on his own accord.



Wallen posted a letter on Twitter Tuesday evening, giving his thanks to those who have continued to support him after the video surfaced. He went on to write that he's made mistakes this past year, and is still trying to make amends.



Wallen closed the letter by saying he needs some time away from the limelight, and will be cancelling his tour dates this summer and festival appearances.



Wallen's website has no upcoming events listed. He has been removed from Country Jam's website as well.



Country Jam will still be held from July 15 through July 17 in Eau Claire with its other headliners, Jon Pardi and Chris Young.