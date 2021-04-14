Skip to Content

Man accuses NFL’s Aaron Donald of assault at Pittsburgh club

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A lawyer is telling Pittsburgh police that Los Angeles Rams player Aaron Donald and others assaulted his 26-year-old client at a nightclub last weekend, causing multiple injuries. Attorney Todd Hollis said Wednesday that De’Vincent Spriggs required 16 stitches. Spriggs suffered a broken orbital bone in his head, a broken nose and a sprained or broken arm at a bar around 3 a.m. Sunday. Hollis says a misunderstanding that Spriggs bumped into Donald precipitated the alleged assault. Hollis released a photo that showed Spriggs with facial injuries and swelling. Donald played college football at the University of Pittsburgh. The Rams said they were looking into the matter.

Associated Press

