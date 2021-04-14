Local Boys and Girls Club receives thousands of free books

CHIPPEWA VALLEY (WQOW) - Thousands of books have made their way to the Chippewa Valley, all to be given to kids for free.

Disney Publishing in partnership with the Boys and Girls Club of America have created the goal of donating a million books to children across the country. Recently, more than 11,000 of those books made their way to the Boys and Girls Club of the Greater Chippewa Valley; that includes Eau Claire, Chippewa Falls, Menomonie and Black River Falls.



The kids that are part of the club are able to grab at least one, but usually a couple of books to take home. The rest, which Menomonie center director Xenia Rudolph said there are plenty of, will be donated to students at area schools.

"It's been great to see the kids reactions," Rudolph said. "We were actually able to distribute some already and its just, the joy of them getting a new book is exciting to see."

Officials said the donated books are worth more than $137,000.