Kohl’s names 3 new directors in deal with activist investors

NEW YORK (AP) — Kohl’s Corp. is adding two independent directors to its board as part of an agreement it struck with a key activist investor group that has been fighting to exert more control. The nominees are Margaret Jenkins, a former marketing executive at restaurant chain Denny’s, and Thomas Kingsbury, former CEO of Burlington Stores. They will join the board after its annual shareholders’ meeting next month. A third independent director endorsed by both Kohl’s and the investors will also join the board: Christine Day, former CEO of Lululemon. The investor group accounts for 9.3% of the company’s overall shares.