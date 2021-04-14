Interview: Kentucky governor sees useful lessons in pandemic

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says there are lessons to be drawn from the COVID-19 pandemic. He says one result is a greater sense of shared responsibility. He says another lesson is the role social media plays to amplify small groups. The Democratic governor spoke to The Associated Press on Wednesday, saying Kentucky’s post-pandemic economy is “set to take off.” And the first-term Democrat who intends to run for reelection in 2023 in a state dominated of late by Republicans has downplayed questions about the political consequences of his virus-fighting restrictions. If the pandemic isn’t on voters’ minds in 2023 when he’s running for reelection, Beshear says he’s done his job.