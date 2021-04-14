In Minnesota, suburban mayor is thrust into policing debate

Mike Elliott is among many who celebrated his election as mayor of Brooklyn Center as the beginning of a new era. The inner-ring Minneapolis suburb is one of the most racially diverse places in the state and would for the first time be led by a person of color. A little more than two years later, Elliott is finding out just how difficult it is to turn the page on the nation’s racial history. The shooting of Daunte Wright, a Black man, by a white police officer has set off protests, political upheaval and painful reckoning about racism and representation in his small city.