HSHS Sacred Heart using neonatal virtual care

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) – An area hospital is working to expand its specialized care for newborns who experience medical emergencies.

To do so, HSHS Sacred Heart’s Women and Infants Center is using virtual care services.

The goal is to provide an enhanced level of care for babies who experience an unexpected medical complication after delivery, such as breathing difficulties. A neonatologist from Children’s Hospital Minnesota is connected through a television screen with two-way audio and video equipment, allowing them to see, hear and communicate with a baby’s family and Sacred Heart staff in real time.

Julia Kyle, Sacred Heart Hospital’s Women and Infants Center chair, is excited to have the new technology.

“We are very busy [resuscitating babies], and it is good to have somebody who isn’t physically having to do something who is just watching,“ Kyle said. “They may pick up things you are missing.”

Sacred Heart Hospital started using neonatal virtual care three weeks ago. Kyle said families are happy with the results so far.