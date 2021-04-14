Hospitality industry struggling to hire

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Many restaurants and hotels are eager to welcome back customers and clients, but it's hard to fully reopen when you're not fully staffed.

Sheila Arredondo, owner of Silly Serrano in Eau Claire, has been looking to hire another cook and cashier for months.

"It just blows my mind how I can put out an ad and it can be weeks or months before somebody even applies for the position," Arredondo said.

She's spent a lot of money to advertise on indeed.com and posted job openings on Facebook, but without applicants, it's put a strain on the restaurant's staff and service.

"My husband and I work a lot more. We're always the first ones here. We're the last ones here. I think it's hard sometimes because customers come in and they don't understand why their food's taking a little bit longer," Arredondo said. "They're not getting the service we really want to give. It's not because I'm trying to go with a really skinny staff. It's because I'm forced to."

After taking a hiatus during the pandemic, the Oxbow Hotel and its restaurant the Lakely are scheduled to reopen June 1, but they still need about 20 more workers.

"Bar staff, hosts, servers. Then, in terms of the Oxbow, housekeepers, front desk people," said Alex Viana, front of house manager of the Oxbow Hotel and the Lakely.

The L.E. Phillips Career Development Center works with what they call a "hidden pool of applicants" that employers normally don't immediately turn to, like those with disabilities and disadvantages.

"What's really great about what we do is that we try to match the individual's interests and specifically their skill sets to the job," said Brian Vanderwyst, director of placement services for the L.E. Phillips Career Development Center.

Officials from the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development said from March to April last year, the hospitality/leisure industry lost 4,300 jobs in the Eau Claire metro area alone.

"Before the pandemic, we already had a talent and a workforce crunch, and that was due to long-term demographic trends. Now that we're starting to ease up out of some of the worst impacts of the pandemic, I think we're seeing the workforce crunch again," said Scott Hodek, section chief of the Office of Economic Advisors with the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development.

And places like the Oxbow are trying to assure potential employees that their health will be taken into consideration.

"Workers can feel confident knowing that they will be paid a respectful wage and they will be taken care of in terms of health insurance and things like that if God forbid, they got sick and something were to happen, they'd be looked after."

In addition to word of mouth and social media, Hodek encourages employers to also post jobs to the Job Center of Wisconsin website.