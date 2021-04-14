Hospital threat case is settled

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A plea deal was reached Wednesday with an area man accused of threatening to kill local hospital employees over COVID protocols



Chad Boese, Chetek was charged in March with threatening to kill Eau Claire Marshfield Hospital employees and to drive his truck into the building and "start shooting".

Investigators say he was angry because the facility's COVID protocols prevented him from visiting his wife who was a patient in the hospital.

Wednesday in court a felony charge of making terrorist threats was dismissed, and Boese pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct. He was fined $443.