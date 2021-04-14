Harris planning first trip abroad to Mexico, Guatemala

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris is planning a trip to Mexico and Guatemala in her role leading the White House’s diplomatic efforts to tackle the migration challenge at the U.S. southern border. Harris told reporters Wednesday that she would go as soon as possible, depending on restrictions put in place for the pandemic. But when asked if she would visit the border, Harris suggested she had no plans to do so. It’s a decision that’s certain to fuel criticism from Republicans that the Biden administration isn’t doing enough to address the large increase in migration at the border.