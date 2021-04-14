Former Turkish prime minister Yildirim Akbulut dies aged 85

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s state-run news agency says Yildirim Akbulut, who served as prime minister during the First Gulf War and also oversaw an influx of ethnic Turkish refugees from Bulgaria to Turkey, has died at age 85. Akbulut died at Ankara University Medical Faculty hospital on Wednesday, Anadolu Agency reported. The cause of death was not made public. Akbulut steered Turkey during tumultuous times when hundreds of thousands of Kurdish refugees massed on Turkey’s borders with Iraq following the First Gulf War that ended in 1991. In 1989, the Akbulut government was forced to deal with the exodus of hundreds of thousands of ethnic Turkish Bulgarians escaping an assimilation policy that had forced them to change their names and identity.