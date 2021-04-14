Fla. senators: Too soon to weigh in on Gaetz’s future

WASHINGTON (AP) — Florida’s two Republican senators are steering clear of voicing support for congressman Matt Gaetz. Sens. Marco Rubio and Rick Scott both say sex trafficking accusations against their fellow GOP Floridian are serious. But Rubio and Scott also say it’s premature to say what should happen to the three-term congressman. The senators’ cautious remarks were the latest instances of congressional Republicans taking neutral stances on Gaetz. Federal agents are scrutinizing him over allegations that include sex with a minor. That’s according to two people who spoke on condition of anonymity because they could not discuss details publicly. Gaetz has broadly denied the accusations.