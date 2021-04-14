Fees proposed to increase at green waste site

Per 30-gallon biodegradable paper bag - $2.00

6-foot pick-up truck bed - $15.00

8-foot pick-up truck bed - $20.00

8' x 12' trailer or smaller - $35.00

Per yard on all trailers over 8'x12' - $7.00

- Fees are slated to rise at Eau Claire's brush site on Jeffers Road. The hike comes after no private operators showed interest in running the location, causing the city to resume management. Boxx Sanitation ran the site for the past five years and did not bid on the contract this year due to a key employee retiring. If approved, the city's proposal would increase charges for waste by 25 percent. Prices for the site are as follows:Steve Plaza, Eau Claire's parks, forestry and grounds manager said the increase in cost is due to managing staff and machinery. "The city is just trying to maintain their costs, pay for staffing, and after you get that material through, you have to work that material, you grind it up, turn it over, and staff costs, and grinding of the material at the end of the season," said Plaza. Plaza said the site will accept wood chips, mulch and compost for free. They will not be accepting bricks, landscaping or lumber. A public discussion is scheduled for Monday, April 26. If approved, the brush location is expected to open April 28 and will be open Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays.