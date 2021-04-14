Fees proposed to increase at green waste site

Fees proposed to increase at green waste siteNew
EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Fees are slated to rise at Eau Claire's brush site on Jeffers Road. The hike comes after no private operators showed interest in running the location, causing the city to resume management. Boxx Sanitation ran the site for the past five years and did not bid on the contract this year due to a key employee retiring. If approved, the city's proposal would increase charges for waste by 25 percent. Prices for the site are as follows:
- Per 30-gallon biodegradable paper bag - $2.00
- 6-foot pick-up truck bed - $15.00
- 8-foot pick-up truck bed - $20.00
- 8' x 12' trailer or smaller - $35.00
- Per yard on all trailers over 8'x12' - $7.00