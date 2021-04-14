Drone targets U.S. troops in northern Iraq, no casualties

Drone targets U.S. troops in northern Iraq, no casualtiesNew
The U.S.-led coalition and the Kurdish region’s Interior Ministry say a drone attack has targeted U.S.-led coalition forces based near a northern Iraqi airport. The ministry says the drone attack Wednesday targeted Irbil international airport but caused no casualties and did only minor material damage. A coalition spokesman says the drone landed on a storage hangar at Irbil Air Base. Irbil is located in the northern Kurdish-run semi-autonomous region of Iraq.