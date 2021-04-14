EU, UK set meeting over Northern Ireland trade rules

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Commission Vice-President Maros Sefcovic and the United Kingdom Brexit minister David Frost will hold talks Thursday in Brussels to discuss Northern Ireland trade rules. Both sides are trying to find an agreement amid rising tensions in the small territory where Britain’s exit from the European Union has unsettled an uneasy political balance . Earlier this month, Protestant and Catholic youths in Belfast hurled bricks, fireworks and gasoline bombs at police and each other during a week of violence. The meeting will take place a month after the EU started legal action against the United Kingdom, arguing the former member did not respect the conditions of the Brexit withdrawal agreement and violated international law.