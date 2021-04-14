EU to negotiate major vaccine contract extension with Pfizer

BRUSSELS (AP) — The head of the European Union’s executive arm has announced plans for a major contract extension for COVID-19 vaccines with Pfizer stretching to 2023. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Wednesday that the EU will start negotiating to buy 1.8 billion doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine through 2023. Pfizer has been a mainstay of the EU’s vaccination drive so far. Von der Leyen expressed full confidence in the technology used for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine,