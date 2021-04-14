Decreasing vaccine distribution in Chippewa County; officials cite hesitancy

CHIPPEWA COUNTY (WQOW) - Chippewa County is falling behind the rest of the state when it comes to vaccine administration.

While the county may be just a percent below the Wisconsin average, which sits at 38 percent of the population receiving at least one dose, Chippewa County Health Department officials say now is not the time to slow down.

Public health director Angela Weideman said the decrease in administering vaccines doesn't come from a lack of supply, but a lack of interest.

"What we are seeing now is fewer people signing up and wanting to come in and get vaccinated," Weideman said. "So I would say the demand has gone down and the supply has gone up."

Weideman added the county is currently offering only Moderna vaccines, not Johnson & Johnson. She stressed that only about one in a million cases resulted in the blood clots that are currently being investigated by the FDA and CDC.

Weideman added the best way to protect our community is by getting vaccinated and encouraging others to do so.