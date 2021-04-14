Davison returning to Badgers

(WQOW) - There's no place else Brad Davison would rather be than Madison.

The Wisconsin Badgers basketball senior announced Wednesday he plans to use his extra season of eligibility with UW.

Brad Davison to Badger Nation: pic.twitter.com/ppaoLWmWOY — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) April 14, 2021

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the NCAA announced last fall it would offer eligibility relief to D1 winter sports athletes no matter how many games they played during the 2020-21 school year.

"We're excited to have Brad return for his senior season," Badgers head coach Greg Gard said in a release. "Being able to have a player and person of his quality in our program is extremely valuable. His experience and ability will really help expedite the growth of our younger guys and he's excited to be part of this talented group. This fifth season of eligibility is an awesome opportunity for both Brad and our program."

Davison started all 31 games for Wisconsin last season, averaging 10 points and 2.4 assists per game.

He has appeared in 128 career games, including the last 124 in a row.