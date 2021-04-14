Skip to Content

Dallas Wings control WNBA draft with top two picks

12:32 pm Minnesota news from the Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — The Dallas Wings basically control the WNBA draft on Thursday night with the top two picks and four first-round choices. It’s the first time in league history that a team will choose both No. 1 and 2. The Wings acquired the top pick in a February trade. The Wings also have the fifth and seventh picks as well as the first pick in the second round. This draft completes the second half of the team’s long-term strategy after they traded away Liz Cambage and Skylar Diggins over the past few years. 

Associated Press

