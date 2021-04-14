Conservatives propose revised sex ed rules in LGBTQ pushback

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona lawmakers have approved changes to sex education laws that make them some of the strictest in the nation when it comes to teaching about LGBTQ issues. The legislation passed the state House on Wednesday. It’s framed as a parental rights issue by requiring schools to get parents’ permission for discussions about gender identity and sexual orientation in sex education classes. Opponents say parents already have those rights and conservatives are just pushing back on social changes they don’t like. Arizona is among several Republican-led states where lawmakers are considering similar changes. Arizona’s proposal also requires schools to get parents to sign off on their children learning about historical events involving sexual orientation.